Y&R Spoilers: Deadly Seth Puts Nikki in Peril Once More – Shocking Revelation!

Is Nikki In Danger? The Young And The Restless Explores Nikki’s Shady Sponsor

The Young and the Restless spoilers say Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is determined to make the most of her life with her loved ones, and stay sober.

Nikki Newman’s Sobriety at Risk with “Fishy” New Sponsor

Nikki Newman’s new sponsor Seth (Brian Gaskill) could wind up being a major bump in her sobriety plans. Seth has seemed fishy since he popped up in Genoa City.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Nikki Newman’s New Shady Sponsor

The former alcoholic was supposed to help Nikki kick the bottle and get back on the wagon, and stay there. But, Seth seems to need a sponsor more than Nikki does.

Is Seth Dangerous? The Real Story on The Young And The Restless

The Young and The Restless Spoilers – What’s Seth Really Up To?

There’s also his creepy factor, it seems like Seth wants to be more than Nikki’s sponsor. And, if he’s hitting the bottle again, there’s no way of knowing how he will handles Nikki’s rejection. What do you think is REALLY going on with Seth? Is he dangerous, is Nikki Newman in trouble and doesn’t even know it?