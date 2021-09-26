You've been using your iPhone calculator wrong... life-changing hack reveals how to delete number without starting again

APPLE fans are missing out on a mind-blowing trick that is guaranteed to make your life a little bit easier.

iPhone users have spent far too long trying to use the calculator app and having to start all over again when a small mistake has been made.

But you will never waste time in this app again thanks to this clever hack.

TikTok user ‘ellyawesometech’ posted the life-changing hack and you need to run over to your app quickly to try it.

She said: “You’ve been using your calculator wrong.”

The woman demonstrates what to do if you have made a mistake when using the calculator and it’s so simple.

She shows that instead of deleting all your workings every time you make a mistake, the app actually lets you perform a backspace function to delete the last thing you typed.

Simply swipe your finger across the numbers to remove the last entered digit.

And as easy as that, with this clever hack you won’t have to worry about starting all over again if you make a mistake (which we’ve all been doing our entire lives).

This hack will save you time and stress and we can’t believe we’ve only just been shown it!

Clearly the hack has impressed numerous people as it has racked up a whopping 2.8 million views.

The video has 66k likes, 3,121 comments and it has been shared over 9,000 times.

Many were quick to comment their appreciation for the clever hack and couldn’t believe it was possible to perform this function.

One person said: “You just changed my life.”

Another added: “What?! I’m an iPhone user for six years already and I didn’t know that! Thanks!”

A third commented: “Mind. Blown.”

