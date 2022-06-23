YouTuber David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million By Former Vlog Squad Member

David Dobrik and Jeff Wittek‘s falling out has officially crossed over into legal territory.



According to court documents obtained by E! News on June 23, former Vlog Squad member Wittek is suing Dobrik for $10 million in damages relating to “general negligence and intentional tort” following a near-fatal accident that occurred in June 2020.



In the complaint filed in Los Angeles, Calif., Wittek, 32, said that due to the actions of Dobrik, 25, he has suffered from “wage loss, hospital and medical expenses, and loss of earning capacity.”



In Wittek’s 2021 YouTube docu-series, Don’t Try This At Home, the YouTuber shared details behind the incident that he said caused damage to both his face and skull.



Explaining that he was trying to make a funny video with a group of vloggers while they were in Utah, Wittek said that at one point, the group decided to place an excavator vehicle in a lake and swing people around from a rope. In his video, Wittek said that Dobrik was in the driver’s seat of the excavator when it was his turn to participate.