47 Cats Found Living in Vehicle With Owner in ‘Extreme Heat and Unsanitary Conditions’

Forty-seven cats were rescued after they were found inside a vehicle in the sweltering heat, according to the Animal Humane Society.

On Jun 14, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol officers responded to a report about the cats at a rest stop. They found the cats in a vehicle in which their owner had also been living “for some time.”

Responders to the incident requested assistance from the Animal Humane Society.

The owner was examined by paramedics, who also provided him with medical resources.

According to AHS, the cats’ ages ranged from less than a year to more than 12 years old.

Most of the cats only had minor medical issues “despite the extreme heat and unsanitary conditions inside the vehicle,” AHS said in a statement.

According to WFLA, the owner agreed to let AHS take the 47 cats.

The cats are being cared for, examined, and evaluated by the AHS veterinarian and animal behavior staff, AHS stated.

According to the statement by AHS, the cats will be sterilized and made available for adoption through AHS or one of its rescue partners once behavioral and medical issues have been addressed.