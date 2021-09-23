YouTube now lets you download videos on iPhone, Android and PC – here’s how to do it

YOUTUBE is adding a new way for paying subscribers to watch their favourite videos while they’re on the move.

YouTube Premium members have been able to download content onto their laptops since this week.

2 YouTube now lets you download videos onto your PC Credit: AFP

It means you can store up content on your device for a train or plane journey, when you might not have decent WiFi for streaming.

You can already access this feature on your tablet or mobile phone, and some users can now store videos on the desktop browser.

YouTube has made the trial op-in for select users of Premium – the site’s $11.99/£11.99 a month paid-for tier.

To find out if you’re eligible, head to YouTube’s experimental features page, which lists tests available for Premium subscribers.

If you are using a supported browser, such as Opera, Edge, Chrome or Edge, you can opt in.

You can download videos by clicking the button found under YouTube videos once you have signed in.

Stored clips will appear in the Downloads section of the hamburger menu on the left side of the screen.

This test will run until October 19. This feature will be available to all users by the end the year.

Premium members have the option to download videos from YouTube using the same method on their tablet or smartphones.

This can only be done using the official YouTube Android or iOS app.

YouTube Premium was launched in 2014 to counter the money-printing streaming giants Amazon Prime and Netflix.

For a monthly fee, users get ad-free video, music and video downloads, and access to YouTube original movies and TV shows.

2 YouTube Premium launched in 2014 Credit: Getty

