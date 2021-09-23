Everything You Need To Know About Alter Ego’s Misty Rose!

Alter Ego premieres on Fox on Sept. 22, and viewers are stoked to meet the contestants behind the animated characters who are competing for a grand prize of $100,000. The reality game show series is hosted by Cannonball host Rocsi Diaz, who joins hosts Alanis Morissette, Grimes, will.i.am, and Nick Lachey for a one-of-a-kind singing competition that uses cutting-edge technology to help contestants conceal their identities.

Among the competitors who are competing for the title of the next digital superstar are Queen Dynamine, Dipper Scott, and Misty Rose, the self-proclaimed pop princess who hopes to steal the show in the series premiere of Alter Ego. Who is the woman behind this computer-generated avatar of a woman? Meet Alter Ego’s Misty Rose, aka Samaera Hirsch.

The two-episode series premiere introduces Misty Rose, a 21-year-old college student named Samaera. According to her social media, Samaera is currently a student at Tulane University in Louisiana, but she is originally from Long Island, N.Y.

Samaera previously told Newsday that she was offered the opportunity to join the cast of Alter Ego after she auditioned for The Voice. “One of the people from the casting company, I think I kind of resonated with him,” The singer elaborated.

Samaera added, “And he remembered me and reached out to me personally a couple of months after I auditioned and was, like, ‘Hey, I have an opportunity. I think you’d be perfect for it. Let me know if you want to learn more.’ And I was, like, ‘Ooh, this sounds interesting.’”

In her interview with Newsday, Samaera also offered some insider information about what happens behind the scenes of the game show. Samaera shared that she and her fellow contestants had “a little bit of input” when it came to picking out their avatars, but ultimately, the final product was left up to showrunners.

Samaera explained, “They asked me, ‘What would you want your alter ego to be like?’ And I said on the spot, ‘Space-cowgirl energy.’ And they did their best job emulating that. They tweaked certain things like if I thought something looked a little off, I’d be, like, ‘Can we maybe fix that a little bit?'”