Your IQ will be high if you spot the eagle preparing to take its prey five seconds before it does

You will find a well-camouflaged Eagle hidden in the mountains. But can it be spotted in five seconds or less?

This optical illusion is a mind-boggling visual trick that hides the big-footed bird-of-prey in plain view.

2 The perplexing image has left many internet users scratching their heads. Credit: Freshers live

It has been cleverly disguised by the natural mountain colours.

This bird is remarkable because of its enormous wingspan, which exceeds two metres.

These powerful animals use a variety of clever techniques to hunt prey, including stealth, camouflage and sophisticated hunting calls.

Internet users have left puzzled by the image of the mysterious bird hidden in plain view.

This optical game is a challenge. It may prove to be more difficult than you thought.

For a hint, you can look at the right side of the picture. You should see a part of an eagle’s huge wing sticking out.

If you can spot the bird within five seconds, then your eyesight is very good.

Optical illusions, which are becoming more popular every day puzzles, are an excellent way to get your mind thinking strategically.

Why not put on your historian hat and try spotting the ten objects from the wrong era hidden in this Victorian scene.

Or, if you prefer spotting fluffy creatures, you might have the eyes of a hawk if you can find the deadly mountain lion in this rocky setting.

See if the owl is sitting in peace in your view in this lush landscape.