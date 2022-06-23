Your Daily Horoscope: June 23, 2022

On Thursday, June 23, a waning crescent Moon and dwarf planet, Eris, conjoin. The former governs our innermost selves, while the latter controls where and how we exert our rebellious sides. Will your emotional rebellion bring progress or destruction?

Check the stars’ forecast to find out.

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Soft, slow emotions have never been your forte. Rather, you much prefer the quick, fiery energy of passion, courage, and even anger. But what if these sentiments are the missing piece you’ve been looking for? The only way to find out is to try.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Be wary of letting your steadfast nature blossom into indignation. Standing your ground because you’ve weighed all your options is one thing. However, this seems more like a dogmatic temper tantrum than anything else. Is it really worth all that energy?

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Don’t underestimate your subconscious mind’s ability to affect your conscious decisions. Every interaction and decision you make is rooted in your darkest shadow self’s reality. If you lose touch with that part of yourself, then you lose touch with the truth.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

When you’ve been used to “bad” emotions for so long, it can feel difficult to remove yourself from them. These melancholy notions almost feel like old friends at this point. What self-destructive tendencies are you using to keep them around?

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Your pride holds you back from asking for what you really need. But just because you think it makes you look weak doesn’t make it true. In fact, you’re only holding yourself back by not seeking the support of those around you.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

When you’re stuck on a problem you can’t solve, try tweaking the variables. Sometimes, all it takes is a shift in perspective to reveal the truth. You’re certainly not going to get different answers asking the same questions.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You struggle to make concrete decisions—including choosing to engage in confrontation. Thus, when you feel like acting out, you do so passively. However, these silent rebellions seem to only disaffect you, Libra. So, who are you really punishing here?

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Honestly assessing what your soul needs and craves can be a dangerous game. What if what you really need doesn’t line up with your schedule? Moreover, what if it contradicts your tough reputation? Newsflash, Scorpio—it likely will. And that’s okay.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Ambition is admirable—until it becomes a problem. Try to refrain from falling into “grass is greener” thought patterns. The potential of the unknown is only positive because you’re willing it to be so. Start looking at your own grass instead.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

The stars are urging you to do some serious self-reflection today, Cap. What are you hiding behind your productivity? What needs are you ignoring for the sake of being the busiest person in the room?

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

There’s no such thing as an effortless…anything, Aquarius. If it’s worth devoting time and energy to, then it ought to be worth working through the boring, mundane bits. You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Your mind is a powerful thing, Pisces. Even if you’re unsure of which path to take, nothing is stopping you from imagining the possible scenarios. Don’t just consider the negative; allow yourself to revel in the possibility of greatness, too.

