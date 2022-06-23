Nathan Fillion Says He’d Work With Joss Whedon Again in a Second

“Firefly” star Nathan Fillion has no qualms about working with filmmaker Joss Whedon again, despite misconduct claims lodged against the “Avengers” and “Justice League” director over the years.

“I read that article, and nowhere in there at any point in time did he mention ‘Firefly’,” Fillion said on a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast, alluding to claims of misconduct on the set of Warner Bros.’ “Justice League,” for which Whedon directed reshoots. “I had an entirely – that was not my experience with that man.”

Fillion went on to describe Whedon as “funny, self-deprecating, incredibly talented,” while noting he’s “maybe a little haunted,” adding, “I mean, listen by his own admission that guy’s a work in progress and I appreciate that.”

The question of whether Fillion – who starred in the short-lived TV series “Firefly” from Whedon as well as the feature film follow-up “Serenity” (which Whedon directed) – would work with Whedon again came in reference to a “Firefly” reunion of sorts.

“I would work with Joss again in a second. I would work with him again in a second,” Fillion said, adding that he and Whedon have discussed a “Firefly” continuation but not in any real way. “We talk, we joke, we fantasize.”

In 2021, actress Charisma Carpenter accused Whedon of “hostile and toxic” behavior on the sets of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel,” saying she was part of WarnerMedia’s investigation into Whedon’s actions on the set of “Justice League.” On that set, actress Gal Gadot said she was “shocked” by the way Whedon spoke to her and previously alleged that Whedon threatened her career, and actor Ray Fisher alleged “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set of the 2017 film.

Whedon has denied any wrongdoing, but departed WarnerMedia’s HBO series “The Nevers” –which he created — after production on the show’s first season was completed.

