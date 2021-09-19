Your Covid booster vaccine questions answered

SOME 30 million Brits will be eligible for a booster shot under the JCVI recommendations.

This is everything you need about the third vaccine.

WHO IS GETTING A BOOSTER JAB AND WHEN?

All over-50s, all 16-49-year-olds with serious medical conditions, care home residents, caregivers and relatives at high risk are included in the priority groups.

While the rollout will occur at the same clinics in the exact same order starting with the oldest, it will also be flexible.

WHAT VACCINE WILL YOU GIVE ME?

Most people will receive a standard dose of Pfizer.

A half-dose of Moderna will be given if the Pfizer jab cannot be obtained.

WHY ISN’T ASTRAZENECA BEING USED AS A BOOSTER?

STUDIES showed that AstraZeneca did not improve immunity as much as Pfizer’s and there was a greater risk of side effects.

WHAT DO I HAVE TO DO?

WHAT PROTECTION WILL IT GIVE TO ME, AND WILL I NEED A BOOSTER EVERY YESTER?

VACCINE chiefs believe the booster will strengthen immunity.

According to the JCVI, this does not necessarily mean that people will require a booster every six or twelve months. The third dose will be tested to determine if immunity remains strong after it is finished.

WOULD THE PROGRAMME EVER BE EXTENDED TO THOSE UNDER 50?

Because their second doses were older, it will not be extended to the healthy under-50s. The immune system of younger people is stronger.