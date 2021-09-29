Youngboy Never Broke Again Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

By Tom O'Brien
In
Youngboy Never Broke Again has already launched three albums to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, second only to Taylor Swift, who’s had four. But now, with his album Sincerely, Kentrell — released Friday — he could tie Swift’s record for the most Number One albums in the chart’s history. 

So far, things are looking good for the Baton Rouge rapper: Sincerely, Kentrell tops this week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. Other albums that have gone on to top the RS 200, like those by Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo and Moneybagg Yo, also led the Pre-Add Chart before the album’s release. 

Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain rises to Number Two, while Mac Miller’s posthumous album Faces takes third. Ed Sheeran’s = takes fourth, while The Lumineers’ Brightside scores the highest debut of the week, at Number Five. Other notable entries include D Smoke’s War & Wonders (Number Nine), JP the Wavy’s Wavy Tape 2 (Number 12), and alt-J’s The Dream (Number 23). 

Apple Music Pre-Adds, September 17th through September 23rd

  1. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Sincerely, Kentrell  
  2. Meek Mill, Expensive Pain  +3
  3. Mac Miller, Faces +1
  4. Ed Sheeran, = -2
  5. The Lumineers, Brightside NEW
  6. Lana Del Rey, Blue Banisters    
  7. Coldplay, Music of the Spheres +4
  8. ABBA, Voyage 
  9. D Smoke, War & Wonders NEW
  10. De Mthuda, The Landlord  NEW
  11. William Shatner, Bill NEW 
  12. JP the Wavy, Wavy Tape 2 NEW 
  13. Sam Smith, SZA, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) NEW
  14. Radiohead, KID A MNESIA -2
  15. Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions    3
  16. Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Love For Sale NEW
  17. Jeremy Zucker, Crusher NEW 
  18. Seyi Vibez, Nsnv NEW 
  19. Lakeyah, My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition) [feat. DJ Drama] NEW
  20. Cody Johnson, Human The Double Album -5
  21. Larry June, Cardo, Into The Late Night -14
  22. Mali Music, Jonathan McReynolds, Jonny x Mali: Live in LA (Stereo) – EP NEW
  23. alt-J, The Dream NEW
  24. Zac Brown Band, The Comeback NEW
  25. James Blake, Friends That Break Your Heart NEW

