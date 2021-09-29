The Great’s New Season 2 Photos Will Make You Shout “Huzzah”

Catherine (Elle Fanning) has fought for her destiny, and appears to have won.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Hulu released a batch of first look photos for season two of The Great. We can see that Catherine has finally accepted the position of the ruler, making her a historical legend.

It’s not all modernization and enlightenment. Catherine must also embrace the role of Mother Russia. In this image, we are referring to her bloody head. Here’s hoping its an enemy and not one of her allies, played by Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan and Douglas Hodge.

“If she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult,” The streamer’s description was teased. “it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia.”