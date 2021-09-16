Young and the Restless Star Joshua Morrow Is a Father of 4 Kids Meet All of Them See Photos!

Joshua Morrow, who is best known for his role on “The Young and the Restless,” is a dedicated husband and a doting father to four beautiful children.

Joshua Morrow joined “The Young and the Restless” in 1994 through the role of Nicholas Newman. In 1996, he won a Soap Opera Digest Award as “Outstanding Younger Lead Actor.” For the role, he was also nominated for five consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.”

Born in Juneau, Alaska, he moved to Oklahoma after his parents divorced. He moved to California with his mother during his senior year of high school.

Joshua Morrow attends CBS Daytime #1 for 30 Years Event at The Paley Center for Media, Beverly Hills, California on October 10, 2016. Joshua Morrow was an athlete in his youth, playing soccer, football, baseball, tennis, and track.

Before becoming an actor, he was first an all-around athlete, playing football, basketball, baseball, soccer, track, and tennis. He went on to star in other films like “My Stepson, My Lover,” opposite Rachel Ward.

Now, he lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Tobe, and their four children. He is the father of three sons, Crew, Cash, and Charlie Jo.

School morning without the hotness here….#beautifulchaos pic.twitter.com/7JEpFydBXI — Joshua Morrow (@JoshuaMorrowYR) May 23, 2016

A PROTECTIVE DAD

He is the best example to his children, who are also happy doing their extra-curricular activities. Morrow loves to help his children, no matter if it’s driving them to school and attending their games.

He is not going to allow his daughter to date in the future. “This is going to be the Fort Knox of daddyhood. In fact, it’s going to have to be a superhero. No one else need apply because it’s not gonna happen,” he joked.

It’s great to have hyper-athletic boys …. downside is that emergency rooms always have the Morrows on speed dial. #BustedWing pic.twitter.com/bxzj3ssmw5 — Joshua Morrow (@JoshuaMorrowYR) April 15, 2017

HIS LOVE FOR HIS WIFE

In 2018, Morrow also recalled his dreamy wedding to Tobe on August 4, 2001. They were married at Santa Barbara’s Bacar. Gushing about his wife during the wedding, he once said:

“She looked like an angel coming towards me as she came around the corner. It was just a magical day.”

Happy New Year!!! pic.twitter.com/8lgOGXvQz7 — Tobe Morrow (@tobemorrow) January 1, 2018

FOCUSED ON FAMILY

The Hollywood star has his personal life under wraps and doesn’t let the media distort his focus on his family. While his early life included moving a lot due to his parent’s separation, he is certain not to let that happen to his own family.

This is made easy by the fact that he knows his wife is “the one” for him. He is a huge fan of his wife and has spoken out many times to the media about it throughout the years.

Joshua Morrow, his wife, and children arrive at 21st A Time For Heroes Celebrity Picnic. Source: Getty Images. The show is one of the most beloved on television and has managed to endure despite many challenges.

Over the years, the actors have been able to adapt to changing times and to do their jobs in the hit series.