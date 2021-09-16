Days Of Our Lives Season 56 Spoilers Marlena’s Possession Story Begins!

It was 27 years ago when Dr. Marlena Evans was found to be possessed by the devil. The residents of Salem didn’t know what was happening for a long time. Doc and Satan will meet again this Friday, September 17, 2017. However, there is still some uncertainty about how this storyline will unfold.

DOOL Spoilers – Doug Williams Will Be Involved

Spoilers had been saying that Alzheimer’s disease was going to be the explanation for why Doug Williams, (Bill Hayes) behavior was off but now some are saying that he is possessed by the devil and when Marlena tries to help him the evil will choose her as the new host. It is unknown if Doug will return to normal or if he has dementia.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Is There Room For Both Storylines?

Spoilers suggest that there may not be room for two big storylines on Days of Our Lives but General Hospital and The Young And The Restless both had characters with Alzheimer’s and it did not cause any of the other storylines to be placed on the back burner. The dementia plots were integrated with what was already going on.5

DOOL Spoilers – No Limit To The Evil

According to Entertainment Weekly, there will be many unexpected twists and turns to the possession this time around and no one is safe. Although former Salem residents will help out, there won’t be any restraint to the evil this autumn.

You can catch up on all things DOOL right now. For Days of Our Lives spoilers and news, be sure to check back often.