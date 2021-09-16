Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Sheen have claimed that She Spent Days without Eating While Living with her Mother Denise Richards

This month, Sami Sheen, Denise Richards’ oldest teenage daughter, made some shocking allegations. A source has revealed the actress’s feelings about the claims.

In a new report, Page Six said Sami Sheen, 17, released a TikTok Video last week where she alleged that she’s now much happier since moving out of her family home.

In the clip, the teenager claimed her home life was an “abusive household.” Unfortunately, the teenager has since made the TikTok video private and inaccessible to the general public.

Denise Richards with her daughters Sami (L) and Lola Sheen (R) at the 21st annual “A Time For Heroes” celebrity picnic on June 13, 2010, in Los Angeles, California | Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

In the alleged emotional post, Sami revealed she was trapped in a bad situation where she hated herself a year ago. She claimed she went “days without eating or sleeping” and was depressed. She hated school and became more depressed after the alleged abuse.

In a happier post, she explained she’d moved out and finally had a spiritual awakening and was full of self-love, adding she owned two cats and had dropped out of high school.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 5, 2005, | Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Even though the teenager never revealed whose home she was referring to, a Page Six source said Sami lived with her mother last year. The teenager’s mother is Denise Richards.

This wasn’t the first time Sami has made such damning allegations against her celebrity mother. She claimed Richards attempted to kick her out of their home in a July 2021 video.

The publication’s insider explained that Sami’s allegations were brought on by teenage angst. Sources claimed that Sami was not willing to follow her mother’s parenting rules.

Her father, Charlie Sheen, reportedly didn’t support Richards in implementing these rules, and that’s why Sami decided to live with him.

An Entertainment Tonight insider revealed Richards’ “heart is broken” over the allegations. According to an insider, Richards wanted the best for her child.

Meanwhile, The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum’s ex-husband, Sheen, told Us Weekly through his representative, Jeff Ballard, that Sami was amazing; he loved all his children unconditionally. Sheen said they were having a ball and preparing for the GEDs.

Sami has a 16-year-old daughter Lola with Sheen. Richards adopted Eloise, 10, from a single mother.

Besides all the drama happening right now, Richards got to star in her latest movie late last month. “Killer Cheer Mom,” the first movie from Lifetime’s “Fear the Cheer” lineup, premiered on August 28, 2021.