Nothing is better than the scent of buttery, homemade biscuits baking in the oven. Baking is not something most people are keen to do.

The term “easy”When making homemade biscuits, it is seldom used. Technique is key when making biscuits. A flaky biscuit can be made by incorporating cold butter into the batter without overworking it. However, in the absence of time to prepare them correctly, canned biscuits are the next best thing—until now!

There’s a new biscuit recipe in town, and it’s even simpler than we could have ever imagined! You can make the most delicious, flakiest and warmest biscuits in just minutes by using only two ingredients: self-rising flour and heavy whipping.

How to Make Homemade Biscuits That Are Simple and Easy

The Reminiscent Two-ingredient doughThe two-ingredient biscuit recipe was made popular by WeightWatchers. However, instead of fat-free Greek yogurt, they’re made with heavy whipping cream.

The whipping cream has the right balance of fat and liquid, which is why it can be used in a traditional biscuit recipe. Since it’s incorporated into one simple ingredient, it also reduces the workload.

Heavy whipping cream is a creamy, dreamy and rich mixture that blends well with self-rising flour. Self-rising flour can be described as a pre-mixture made up of flour, baking powder and salt. However, if you don’t have self-rising flour on hand, it can easily be prepared with kitchen staples.

You can make your own self-rising flour at home by adding 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt to every cup all-purpose flour.

As per King Arthur Flour’s recipeThis biscuit can be made to suit your personal tastes. You can also add cheese, bacon, cheese, or diced ham to this biscuit.

With the Measure Flour Gluten-FreeYou can make this simple biscuit recipe gluten free by adding 2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder to the flour before adding the cream.

You have just two ingredients to make biscuits. Learn how to make them here.

Two-Ingredient Biscuit Recipe

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups unbleached self-rising flour

3/4 cup heavy cream/whipped cream

Optional: 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions