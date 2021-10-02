What Does American Horror Story Fans Think About Kaia Gerber’s Acting in Death Valley.

“I do think Kaia is doing better than her role in stories,” I opined u/TheFinalGirl84. “That being said, she’s playing a college-aged girl from a rich family, so she’s playing herself.”

That Redditor was one of the more kind critics of Kaia Gerber’s acting — most were unimpressed by her lack of emotions in what should’ve been terrifying scenes, like when the neatly halved presumed-dead cow began mooing at her. “She’s never gonna be Sarah (Paulson) or Lily (Rabe), but maybe she can get to ‘occasionally expresses an expected emotion,'” wrote u/Reinvented. Others shared her flatly delivered quotes, sprinkled with emotionless Emojis.

One fan laughed at the amount of screen time she had, comparing it to others. “American Horror Story”Veteran veterans Paulson & Rabe. “Ryan Murphy loves his nepotism, bbs, “Answered u/WordworrierGerber’s famed mother, Cindy Crawford, and other “AHS” celebrities are often associated with stars. Fans were enraged by the casting of Paris Jackson, Taissa Farmiga, and Billie Lourd.

Gerber is a popular choice despite the criticism. Instagram shared she had “(spent) the summer doing what I love most”As well as behind-the-scenes photos “Death Valley.”It’s not only her. The subreddit users didn’t like the scenes of any modern characters—”SNL” Skit or Urban Outfitters commercial. Perhaps next week’s episode can turn the tides as the highly anticipated alien storyline continues.