Wondering how “Dune’s”Hans Zimmer, Oscar-winning composer and music producer, made this haunting soundtrack. The music producer — whose Academy Award nomination for his work on “Dune” rounds out a dozen nods from the organization over the course of more than three decades — is sharing a clip that provides a bit of insight into the tasking process.

On Monday, Zimmer took to Twitter to share a three-minute clip of the film’s musicians performing “Paul’s Dream”Images from Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi flick are interspersed throughout.

The final track is climactic “Dune,”The song features heavy percussion and strong vocal chanting, as well as atmospheric electric guitar.

“The @DuneMovie band of musicians brought the sounds of Arrakis to life in this performance of Paul’s Dream,”He wrote. “Isn’t it crazy to see how it all came together in person?! We hope you enjoy! #DuneMovie.”

Other than a strongly favored nomination, Best Original Score was not included. “Dune”Nine other awards are up for her, including Best Picture and Best Cinematography. A lifelong dream project for Villeneuve, the pic stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac.

After receiving rave reviews, the “Break the” was a huge success. “‘Dune’ Curse,” the film was greenlit for a second installment, as Villeneuve’s adaptation covered the first half of Frank Herbert’s notoriously dense novel. “Dune: Part 2”Released Oct. 20, 2023

“Dune,”The film, which is currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max ahead the Oscars, stars young Paul Atreides (Chalamet), who is the heir to a noble family that becomes vulnerable to an intergalactic conflict after they move to the desert planet Arrakis. Paul experiences mysterious premonitions, which hint at his true destiny, amid growing tensions.