Murder probe launched after four people found dead inside home and man arrested

A murder probe has been launched after four people were found dead inside a home.

Derbyshire Police confirmed that a murder probe has been opened after four people were found dead in a home in Killamarsh.

The force has a “large police presence” at the scene in Chandos Crescent as cops work to investigate the incident.

YorkshireLive reports a man has been arrested in regards to the investigation, and close family of the victims have been informed, police added.

Authorities claim the incident is isolated, and they are not seeking any other suspects.

Neighbours told the paper it’s a “shock” to see a large police presence in the area.







(Image: Yorkshire Live/MEN MEDIA)







Want all the latest shocking news and views from all over the world straight into your inbox? We have the top royal scoops, crime dramas & breaking stories delivered in the Central Recorder style that you love. You’ll find all the information you need in our newsletters, from serious news to the glamour that you crave every day. You can opt out at any time. You can sign up here – you won’t regret it…

One woman said: “It’s a bit of a shock, it’s usually quiet round here so you don’t usually see police, not like this anyway.”

Another said: “It’s usually quiet here but police said, ‘don’t worry’ to us.”

A spokesman said: “Four people have sadly been found dead at a house in Killamarsh [yesterday] morning.

“We were called at around 7.25am to concerns for safety of those at an address on Chandos Crescent and one man has been arrested in connection with their deaths.







(Image: Yorkshire Live/MEN MEDIA)



“At this time we believe the incident to be isolated, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with their deaths.

“Close family of the victims have now been made aware and specially trained officers are with them. In this difficult time, we ask people to avoid speculation and give us space.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation team, said: “We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries.







(Image: Yorkshire Live/MEN MEDIA)



“No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.

“It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time.

“It was important to us that close relatives of those involved were informed before we could give further details about incident.

“Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance.

“If you do have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using reference 302-190921.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the globe from the Central Recorder, sign up for our newsletter by clicking here.