X Factor Australia Star Jason Owen and his new wife share surprise Baby News!

The Australian singer and his wife had tried unsuccessfully to get pregnant for three years – and then the magic happened when they were on honeymoon earlier this year following their June wedding

Jason Owen, a star of the Australian X Factor, has shared the joyous news that he and Becky are expecting their first baby together.

The 27-year-old singer and his 26-year-old wife – who tied the knot Down Under in June this year – announced their news while Australia was celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday.

Jason was featured on The X Factor Australia’s fourth series in 2012. He was mentored and finished in second place by Mel B, the Spice Girls legend.

Star is certain to feel more successful than ever after announcing that his wife and he are going to be dad for the first time.

Jason shares their exciting and unexpected pregnancy with Jason According to the Daily Mail Australia “We have been trying for the last three years for a baby as we wanted to be young parents, and had no luck – so we were very surprised to conceive on our honeymoon in June.

“We had even talked about visiting a fertility specialist to check things out if nothing happened this year.” The couple – who postponed their marriage three times over the space of the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic – will welcome their baby in February next year.

Jason added: “Knowing that I am going to be a father myself will make for a very special Father’s Day for me and is the best gift I could have ever received. We are so thrilled and excited.”

The couple announced their news by sharing photos of themselves posing with tiny baby socks – and with Jason holding a sign that said “Best Father’s Day Ever.”

Another photo showed Becky holding on to a baby grow, and Jason holding onto a photograph of their unborn child.

Jason this week released a charity single in Australia called Father and Son – a cover of the Cat Stevens classic and sung as a duet with country music star James Blundell.

The proceeds from the sale and streaming of the song will go to toys for rural and isolated children in Australia.

The star has also opened up about a near-death experience he endured as a child – prompting him o work with Kids Helpline in Australia.

He said: “When I was 11 my father and I were almost killed in a serious motorbike accident which set off my PTSD and set me up for future anxieties.

“I never discussed it with anyone, but I wish I had now.”

