Nanny Faye Chrisley tells Chase She Invented Spilling Tea!

There’s no denying Nanny Faye Chrisley is a fan of speaking her mind. It’s also true sometimes the things she says make her grandchildren uncomfortable because she doesn’t have a filter. Nanny posted a clip to Instagram that revealed some details about her life. Nanny Faye recently celebrated her seventy-seventh year. According to the caption, “Whose Nanny is this?”

The Chrisley Knows BestFamily members often make it a point to make their family uncomfortable. Todd has taught Francis and Nanny lessons in bees and birds. Nanny revealed that she wrote an erotic story and it was going to be published. Faye is loved by many because of her quick wit as well as her persistent teasing of Todd.

Nanny Faye invents Spilling Tea

Chase and Nanny Faye were enjoying ice cream when Chase informs her. “I was spilling tea before spilling tea was a thing.”Nanny revealed that she used to give the best hickies. She explained, “they called me the mouth of the south.” ChaseLooks horrified and asks Nanny not to tell him that. Nanny is thrilled by his reaction.

One fan stated, “d*mn it, I love this woman!! And these 2 together is the best!”Chase and his grandma have a close relationship. In one of her posts, she said. “My grandson is a full-time job and I am getting old but not too old to snatch @chasechrisley a** up.” She went on to say he’s her partner in crime. She was also shared by another grandma. She said, “love Nana Faye and Chase’s relationship!! Same as me and my Grandson, RIDE OR DIE.”

She thinks Chase would be lost without Her

When Chase says he doesn’t know what he’d do without her, Nanny Faye has an answer. She said, “you’d probably be in prison, I guess.” Chase doesn’t agree with her. They have been the stars in a lot of shenanigans, and some of the most memorable episodes feature their adventures together.

Chase talked Nanny Faye recently into making ASMR videos. It would allow her to get out more. Chase is always looking for new ways to keep her busy. ASMR is quiet. People who create content using whispering and other devices to relax listeners.

It didn’t work out that great, because Nanny Faye is always yelling. The videos weren’t very soothing and no one would be able to sleep. What did you think of Nanny Faye talking about her talents back in the day? Would Nanny Faye be willing to talk you into sleep?