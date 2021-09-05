Keanu Reeves Becoming a Father? Is He Ready To Start a Family At 56!

It is Keanu ReevesAlexandra Grant, a long-time girlfriend, is ready to start a family. One tabloid reported that Grant and Reeves were planning to have their first child around this time last year. We’re checking back in on the Matrix Star

Keanu Reeves ‘Ready To Start A Family At 56’?

Twelve months ago Okay! Reports said that Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves were ready to make a big move in their relationship. The magazine recalled some of the losses and tragedies Reeves has experienced in his life. Grant was then quoted as saying that Grant and he were ready to start over. A source inside the magazine shared this information with us. “There have been whispers that Keanu and Alexandra may soon be ready to take the next step and start a family together.”

The insider continued to claim fatherhood “would be the biggest role of [Reeve’s] life” And “friends think nothing would bring him more joy than being a dad.” The outlet pointed to comments Reeves made years ago in an interview where he said he’d like to be a dad one day. Reeves said that even the sleep deprivation associated with parenting can be pleasant in a certain way.

Keanu Reeves Fulfilling Dream Of Being A Dad?

While Reeves expressed joy at the idea of being a father in a 2008 interview, he hasn’t followed up on the comments at all in the last thirteen years. It’s safe to say his plans changed. Other than a decade-old comment and word from unnamed, his plans have changed. “insiders,” the outlet doesn’t go into any more detail about Reeves’ alleged plans. Reeves representative was actually available when we called to discuss the story. “completely false.”

Besides, Keanu Reeves’ career has seen a resurgence in the last few years, and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time soon. Recently, the actor completed filming the fourth installment of the series. MatrixThe fourth installment of the franchise is currently being filmed by the company. John WickMovie, and has There are many other projects in the pipeline. Even if Reeves were trying to start a family, now wouldn’t be ideal from a career viewpoint.

The Tabloid on Keanu Reeves

But we wouldn’t trust anything Okay! Keanu Reeves. The outlet keeps making mistakes about the actor. The magazine reported that Grant and Reeves would get married in November. However, there was no wedding after the holidays. The tabloid reported then that Grant and Reeves had planned to wed in a “low-key” backyard ceremony. There was no wedding. The publication reported that Reeves would be taking a four-month acting break to embark on a spiritual journey. Reeves was working the whole time, as far as we know. Evidently Okay! has no insight into Reeves’ personal or professional life.