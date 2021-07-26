Buckeye Broadband Bill Payment Online @ www.buckeyebroadband.com | Plans, Packages & Benefits

Buckeye Broadband (formerly known as the Buckeye CableSystem and as The CableSystem), owned by Block Communications, is a major cable and telecommunications provider located and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, United States. Buckeye Broadband also provides cable television, broadband internet, and home telephone services to customers in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan, Sandusky, and Erie county in north-central Ohio.

Buckeye Broadband offers affordable high-speed internet, cable TV, and customizable home phone packages. Buckeye Broadband also owns the Buckeye Cable Sports Network (BCSN), a regional sports network that focuses on minor-league sports, high school, and college sports events.

About Buckeye Broadband

Buckeye Broadband has partnered with revenue management software provider Alepo Technologies Inc to introduce FreeNet, a new service in Toledo. FreeNet gives customers free ad-sponsored internet access. It is one of the more recent initiatives by Buckeye Broadband to broaden the access to reliable internet for key underserved customer segments. As part of this project, they have also launched free and paid public Wi-Fi in their stores, with plans to extend the service to public places in Ohio.

Written below is all the information on services offered by Buckeye Broadband and all the information necessary to choose from the right plans and packages offered by them.

Benefits of using Buckeye Broadband

Given below are a few of the benefits you get from choosing Buckeye Broadband:

Buckeye Broadband provides quality service at the lowest possible cost while continuing to invest in technologies that offer customers the best choices for Television, Telephone, and Internet service.

Buckeye Broadband’s Home Phone services include local and domestic long-distance calls ( including calls to Canada ).

Buckeye Broadband’s High-Speed Internet offered to customers promises 10 Mbps Download / 1 Mbps Upload / 10 GB Data.

Buckeye Broadband offers a basic cable service with a wide selection of programming that provides the most value to all its customers and HD Cable TV that offers 30+ HD Channels .

In addition to remaining the most cost-efficient operator in the area, Buckeye Broadband offers unparalleled customer service , offering customers free, local 24-hour service and technical support.

Plans and Packages offered by Buckeye Broadband

Here are some of the plans and packages offered by Buckeye Broadband:

Essential Internet Package : The monthly fee for this plan is $40.00 (for six months). The Essential Internet Package provides download speed up to 100 Mbps, upload speed of 5Mbps, and comes inclusive of 250 Gb of free data.

$40.00 (for six months). The Essential Internet Package provides download speed up to 100 Mbps, upload speed of 5Mbps, and comes inclusive of 250 Gb of free data. Ultimate Internet Package : The monthly fee for this plan is $60.00 (for six months). The Ultimate Internet Package provides download speed up to 200 Mbps, upload speed of 5Mbps, and comes inclusive of 250 Gb of free data.

$60.00 (for six months). The Ultimate Internet Package provides download speed up to 200 Mbps, upload speed of 5Mbps, and comes inclusive of 250 Gb of free data. Express Essential Package : The monthly fee for this plan is $169.98. The Express Essential Package provides download speed up to 100 Mbps, upload speed of 5Mbps, and comes inclusive of 250 Gb of free data. It offers 90+ Local TV channels and a whole-home DVR for two rooms in a house.

$169.98. The Express Essential Package provides download speed up to 100 Mbps, upload speed of 5Mbps, and comes inclusive of 250 Gb of free data. It offers 90+ Local TV channels and a whole-home DVR for two rooms in a house. Express Essential with Express Phone Package : The monthly fee for this plan is $179.97. The Express Essential with Express Phone Package provides download speed up to 100 Mbps, upload speed of 5Mbps, and comes inclusive of 250 Gb of free data. It offers 90+ Local TV channels and a whole-home DVR for two rooms in a house, unlimited local calls, and access to express phone.

Register Buckeye Broadband Account

Before you proceed to the bill payments, it is necessary to have an online account registered with Buckeye Broadband.

Setup your Buckeye Broadband Account

To avail of the online services offered by Buckeye Broadband, you need to set up an account on their website. Here are the steps to be followed:

To register online, first, visit www.buckeyebroadband.com .

Click on the ‘ Register’ option present on the top right side of the webpage.

Enter your Last Name exactly as it appears on your bill.

Enter your Phone Number .

Choose and fill in either your Account Number (On the top left-hand side of your paper or electronic statement) or Social Security Number.

Verify the information and click on ‘Continue.’

Follow all the remaining prompts.

Your account will now have been set up.

Login to Buckeye Broadband Account

Once your Buckeye Broadband account is up and running, follow the below steps whenever you want to log in to your account:

Visit buckeyebroadband.com .

Click on the ‘ Sign In’ option present on the top right side of the webpage.

On the redirected page, enter your Email Address and Password.

Click on ‘ Sign On ‘.

Click on the ‘Remember my username’ option to automatically log in whenever you visit the website without typing your username and password.

In case you have forgotten your password or username, click on the ‘Forgot Password’ option or the ‘Forgot username’ option present below the ‘Sign On’ button. Follow the remaining prompts to reclaim either of the lost elements.

Buckeye Broadband Bill Payment Information

Given below are all the information that is necessary for you to avail of the online services offered by Buckeye Broadband and proceed with your bill payments:

How to pay your Buckeye Broadband bill?

Buckeye Broadband currently offers its customers several ways to pay their bills.

Online Payments: You can make online payments through your credit card/checking account, debit card, or eCheck via a Buckeye Broadband online account. If you have opted for Direct Debit , the payment will be automatically deducted from your account for every billing cycle. Please note that if you use a credit or a debit card, you have to pay an extra fee of $2.50 .

Pay by Phone: You can contact Buckeye Broadband customer service regarding making a payment, or if you have any questions about your bill, on toll-free number 1-419-724-7980 .

Pay in person: Pay in person at any of the nearest Buckeye Broadband stores or at any designated payment center. Visit https://www.buckeyebroadband.com/locations . Click on the ‘Check-In for Retail Visits Only’ option on the redirected page to find stores near you. Please keep in mind that some of the payment offices may be temporarily unavailable due to COVID-19.

Mail: You can send your payments through the mail via money orders or a check ( payable to Buckeye Broadband). The mailing address for Toledo Office is Buckeye Broadband, 2700 Oregon Rd, Northwood, OH 43619. The mailing address for Erie Office is Buckeye Broadband, 774 Crossings Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Buckeye Broadband Help Information

Buckeye Broadband offers several customer support options to choose from, depending on the issue you are facing. A few of them are mentioned below:

To contact the Customer Service / Support department, call 1-419-742-4643 or 1-419-742-4822.

To access email support, visit https://www.buckeyebroadband.com/contact-mybuckeye . Fill in all of the information in the form given. Choose the mode in which you would like to be contacted. Click on ‘Submit’ .

To know more in detail, please visit https://www.buckeyebroadband.com/support.