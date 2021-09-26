WWE Extreme Rules: 6 Great (And Painful) Moments Over The Years

Ryback Tackles John Cena Through The Stage (Extreme Rules 2013)

Ryback is nothing but a distant memory for some WWE fans, and an unknown for others, but there was a stretch of time early in the heavyweight’s run where he was one of the most exciting wrestlers on WWE TV. During his peak, Ryback was put into a feud with John Cena and one of the highlights of the brief rivalry was the Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules 2013.

The painful match between the two beefed-up superstars was hard-hitting, and featured its fair share of memorable moments. The biggest of those, one that made Ryback look like an absolute beast, took place when Ryback tackled John Cena through a stage panel. That panel didn’t stand a chance, as the duo busted through it on their way to the ground. The match, however, ended in a no contest.