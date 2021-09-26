Meryl Streep Is Trump, Basically, in Don’t Look Up Clip from Netflix Movie

Netflix released a new look at “Don’t Look Up” — the upcoming climate change-inspired satire from writer-director Adam McKay about a trio of scientists trying to convince world leaders to take action before a deadly comet destroys the earth — during the content platform’s Tudum fan event Saturday.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Rob Morgan as the scientists, “Don’t Look Up” also features Meryl Streep as a very Trump-ish U.S. president and Jonah Hill as her son. And in the new clip, we see just how Trump-like Streep’s C-in-C really is.

A lot, in fact. As in, a lot of Trumps. In the clip, in which the scientists beg her to take an imminent catastrophic event seriously, Streep plays her president like a cross between the arrogant incuriosity of Donald, the flippant positivity of Ivanka, and the dismissive boredom of Melania. Ultimately, she reacts to the impending doom of all life on Earth the way her inspiration did IRL to COVID-19: Minimizing the threat as much as possible. Hill, meanwhile, plays her son/chief of staff like a nod to a more subdued, less manic Don Jr: somehow combining cocky know-nothing populism with elitist condescension.

Yeah, we think humanity might be doomed.

Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Melanie Lynskey, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Michael Chiklis, Paul Guilfoyle and Chris Evans round out the A-list cast.

Netflix will release the film in select theaters on December 10 ahead of the film’s global streaming release on Dec. 24.