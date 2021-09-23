Would Beveryly “Bev” Harris Return For ‘The Conners’ Season 4

For over 30 years, fans of the beloved Conner family have watched them in three different series. The show has been resurrected not only once, but twice. Since the Season 3 finale of The Conners, audiences have been eagerly awaiting to see the entire clan on Season 4, especially one in particular.

Last season, the sometimes overbearing grandma Beverly “Bev” Harris (Estelle Parsons) did not appear on the set of The Conners but was seen briefly on FaceTime in Episode 19.