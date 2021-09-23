Women can have it all

CEO of a fashion brand Amanda Barker, 44, has a relatively tidy house, runs a basketball squad, prides herself on being a great wife and is mum to – wait for it – EIGHT kids.

But it doesn’t come easily – with the mum to Charlee, 19, Cash,18, Call,16, Codee, 14, Cruz, 12, Cooper, 10, Clancee, eight and and Covington, six, admitting she gets up at 4.40am daily and has just six hours sleep every night.

Still, she wouldn’t have it any other way – despite being trolled online for her huge brood.

“One question I get asked a lot is how do you get it all done?” She said.

“So many times I have been asked how I can be a wife, mother of eight, CEO, and a basketball coach…

“I get asked, ‘Are they all yours?’ ‘do you have any twins?’ ‘Are they all from the same dad?’ ‘You need to get a TV?’ ‘Do you know how babies are made’? ‘Are you crazy?’ ‘Were they planned?’ ‘Do you regret it?’

“I don’t regret it, I’m not crazy, they have the same dad and they were planned,” Amanda, from Provo Utah, USA.

She told Central Recorder her top tips for coping with such a huge family were ‘God, mediation and exercise’.

“I wake up around 4:40am each morning,’ she says.

“I exercise for an hour and then meditate, write in my diary, study scripture, pray, do laundry (because there is A LOT), and get ready.

At least I’m done showering by 7am. My big kids wake up at 6:30 AM.

“My little children wake up around 6:45 to go to school. I get my high schoolers out the door about 7.15am and then I focus on the ‘littles’.

“They go to school at 7.45.

“I swap out the laundry, do another load of laundry, and then tidy up the house. Get myself ready for the day.

“I keep my home clean as I know that if it is dirty, I will struggle to be my best self. This was something I learned in my first marriage.

“I leave for work at 9 a.m.

“While I’m at work, my nanny helps me with the laundry and kids.

“So she will come about 11 and work on ‘house stuff’, pick up the kids from school about 2:15pm and then I try to be home from work about 3pm.

Evenings are filled with basketball, soccer and football, friends, church activities and activities, homework, piano lessons and singing lessons, gymnastics and a lot of work. I also try to answer emails and comments on social media until 5pm.

We eat dinner whenever we can, and it is often done in stages. Because of the various practice schedules, dinner is not served and is self-serve. We meet for prayer/scripture study at 9pm in the school year and then go to bed. I try to go to sleep before 11.

“Teenagers make this goal a bit hard, but it is best for everyone if I get at least six hours of sleep.”

She is one of a growing number of mothers proud to show off their huge broods online.

“With eight kids everything is always crazy,” She said. “Big and loud and very fun.

We travel a lot, sometimes we give them gifts for Christmas. I make sure their birthdays are special because I want them all to know how much they mean to me.

“I can still remember being in labour with our eight child and it was our seventh child’s bday.

“I just kept praying, please God let this baby wait a little bit longer so Clancee can have her own birthday and Covey can have his own birthday. Covey was born the next morning, with his very own birthday. I like thoughtful and simple celebrations. So most tend to be that way.”

As CEO of Halftee – a clothing company, she admitted her family weren’t short of cash – despite having so many children.

“It does cost a lot of money but the Lord has blessed us with the means to raise all these kiddos with the means in which we have needed to give them a very wonderful life,’ she says.

Amanda, married to Tyler, 48, says: ‘I knew I wanted a bigger family and thought that I would have five children.

“But after having my fifth child, I realized there were more.

“Only once I had our eighth child, is when I felt like our family was complete.”

Contraception is something she uses, unlike other mothers with larger families. “Every single one was planned,’ she says.

“I always wanted to be a momma. I love being married and I love raising these beautiful kids.”

