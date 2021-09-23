Woman shares ‘secret restaurant hack’ for cooking the best steak – and everyone’s saying the same thing

HAVING a steak in a restaurant almost always tastes better than cooking one at home.

One woman, has revealed on her TikTok account,

tammylouiseee, how restaurants apparently cook their steak so that they stay tender and moist and so you can copy it at home.

4 Tammy said this method makes the best steak Credit: @tammylouiseee/Tiktok

4 She encases the steak in butter to keep it moist but viewers felt it was unnecessary Credit: @tammylouiseee/Tiktok

In the video Tammy begins by taking an entire stick of butter and smothering it over one side of the steak.

She said: “Forget going out to eat at fancy restaurants, this is the best.”

Tammy massages the butter into one side of the steak and flips it other and uses ANOTHER stick of butter to cover the other side.

She butter coats the whole steak with butter until it is 1/8 inch thick.

Tammy then covers the butter steak with taco seasoning and heats the pan on low heat.

Tammy places the steak in the skillet and almost instantly, a large amount of butter appears.

She season the other side of meat and adds onions to it.

She flips the steak and increases the heat.

Tammy, who had already used two butter sticks on the steak, adds another stick to it.

Her friend asks: “Does the butter soaks into the meat?”

Tammy replies: “The butter soaks. It’s going to make it creamy, yummy, all good.”

She leaves the stick of butter to absorb and melt on top of the steak as the rest of the butter creates a swimming pool for the steak to cook in.

The steak looks juicy when she flips it again.

Tammy said: “Milkshakes don’t bring boys to the yard. Steaks do.”

But most people commenting under the video said she used way too much butter, and lots of people claiming to work at restaurants said they had never seen this be done before.

One user exclaimed: “My arteries clogged just watching this.”

Another user responded: “Restaurants don’t do that, I’ve worked at restaurants and that’s not the way they cook. That’s just how she cooks, she just wants more followers.”

Another user, irked by the video wrote: “GUYS I WORK IN A RESTAURANT AND I CAN CLARIFY WE DO NOT DO THIS.”

4 Tammy used three sticks of butter to cook one steak Credit: @tammylouiseee/Tiktok

4 Lot’s of people commented on how unhealthy it was to use that much butter Credit: @tammylouiseee/Tiktok

Scots TikTok food star makes incredible Greggs sausage roll toastie

