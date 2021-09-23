Prince Harry reveals his travel initiative Travalyst partners with Google in another high-powered deal

PRINCE Harry’s eco travel firm today announced it was partnering with Google – marking another high-powered deal for the duke.

Travalyst said it aims to achieve the “broadest industry alignment possible” on sustainability in travel, with Google representing a “significant step forward in that mission”.

1 Prince Harry’s travel firm Travalyst is joining forces with Google Credit: Apple TV+

Harry launched Travalyst in September 2019 with aims to make tourism more environmentally friendly.

So far, the company has been supported by Booking.com and Skyscanner, as well as Visa and Tripadvisor.

Announcing Google’s partnership today, the firm said it aimed to bring together “some of the world’s largest travel and tourism platforms and service providers”.

Chief Executive Officer of Travalyst, Sally Davey said: “The Travalyst Coalition strives to leverage its collective reach and help drive mass adoption of sustainability standards.

“We’re excited to continue this endeavour with Google as a member of the Travalyst Coalition, delivering on this unique opportunity to build positive, transformative change in travel.

“The Google travel team has committed globally to helping consumers make more sustainable travel choices, and their approach aligns strongly with Travalyst’s collaboration principles.”

Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer at Google, added: “Addressing the challenge of climate change requires us to find solutions at scale, and this is especially true when it comes to travel and tourism.

“By working with Travalyst and our industry partners, we aim to build tools and technology that enable travelers and businesses around the world to prioritize sustainability,.”

