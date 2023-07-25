Woman shames other passengers who break one of the most important rules in plane etiquette

A WOMAN left shocked after some passengers failed to follow “basic airplane etiquette”.

Mikayla travelled with her friend to Florida from Boston, but the incident happened after their arrival.

2 The woman who slammed the passengers for breaking unspoken rules on board a plane

In a TikTok clip, she said: “Since what time did plane etiquette end of row-by-row exiting?

Are we going all to the same location?

The woman then recorded all the people queuing up in the aisles and blocking her from getting out of her chair, rather than waiting for her to stand.

Millions of TikTok users were equally annoyed by the videos.

One person said: “It’s frustrating! “Sit down and wait for your turn!”

A second person added: “Such an annoying thing.” I travel weekly and get an aisle seat specifically so I don’t get stuck.”

Third: “Okay, same as I witnessed this two months back I was in shock. I was not allowed to leave.

Others said that they’d never heard about this rule.

The commentator said: “I’ve been traveling for over 17 years and never seen anyone leave the plane in a row-by-row fashion.”

A second chimed in: “I’ve been traveling 20+ years and I’ve never seen people do row by row.”

How to exit the plane quickly without annoying other passengers is revealed by a pilot.

Commercial pilot Jonny Knowlson explained that “front left and rear left work well on most short-haul flights as we usually disembark the plane from those sides, both front and back.”

“And being by an exit on the left-hand side of the bigger planes is crucial if you want to avoid being at the back of that passport queue.”

Not all passengers get off the plane correctly.

You can also contact us by clicking here. anonymous flight attendant explained on Reddit it was their biggest pet peeve when passengers didn’t say goodbye or thank you while leaving the cabin.

It said: “You didn’t acknowledge us, don’t look at us and say thank you or please.”

“We are people, too. We are people too. Please respect us.

A passenger has revealed that being the last person off a plane may have a hidden benefit.

She shared a photo of her sitting in the cockpit of a plane, which the pilots had allowed her to enter as she was the only person left onboard.