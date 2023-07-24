Barbie fans warned over extremely dangerous version of movie that you must never ‘accidentally’ watch

SCAMMERS have been using the new Barbie film’s popularity to target unsuspecting viewers.

In recent weeks, there has been an uptick in phishing scams that use fake Barbie videos to deceive victims, cybersecurity firm McAfee said.

1 Scammers have been using the new Barbie film’s popularity to target unsuspecting viewers Credit: Alamy

Phishing is a form of social engineering where attackers trick people into revealing sensitive information.

A threat actor will reach out to an unsuspecting victim via email, SMS text, or social media messages.

They will usually add a malicious link or attachment in the email or messages that steal your information.

In this case, the link comprises a bogus download of the film that instead installs malware, viruses, and malicious ads.

“Cybercriminals are always on the lookout for opportunities to make phishing and other scams more attractive and believable,” said Steve Grobman, CTO of McAfee.

“They often leverage popular and well-publicized events such as movie premieres, concerts, or sporting events to trick users into clicking on malicious links.”

HOW DOES IT WORK?

This scam might link to a video dubbed “Barbie the Movie” or “Barbie Movie Behind-the-Scenes,” on social media or in an email.

If a user clicks on the link, they are directed to a website that looks like a legitimate Barbie website.

However, instead of the video, the website asks the user to provide their personal information, including their name, email address, and credit card number.

Once the user offers this information up, scammers can steal it and use it to hack their bank accounts or other online accounts.

HOW TO STAY SAFE

There are ways to stay safe against phishing attacks, McAfee pointed out in its blog post.

It’s important to never click on links in emails or social media posts from unknown senders or that look suspicious.

Be wary of websites that look like legitimate websites but have misspellings or grammatical errors.

Never give your personal information to a website that you do not trust.

Similarly, always keep your antivirus and your devices’ software up to date.

McAfee added to always “purchase tickets from the theater chain or a reputable ticketing app.”