Woman Reveals Her Clever Trick That Saved Her From A Man Trying To Get Her Into His Car

When a lady visited the dental hospital, she encountered a stranger who tried to harass her. But, thankfully she recalled a trick that save her in the uncomfortable situation.

Andra Elena recently revealed an awkward incident that was really unexpected for her. While waiting in line at the dental hospital in Melbourne, she had an unpleasant experience. Sharing the story, Elena highlighted a clever trick that she used to save herself when she was harassed by a man who attempted to get her into his car.

The woman shared a TikTok video to reveal the matter. The video started with the revelation that a strange man walked to her and started chatting all of a sudden. After a minute or two, the man approached the lady offering her a ride to her home.

Elena revealed that the man appeared a bit strange as he showered questions asking from where she was or in which department she works in. Elena said, “I was waiting in the reception at the dentist’s and a strange man came up to me and started storming his questions.”

Though the incident is a bit awkward, she warned to reveal it as warning others is equally important. She quoted, “This is a tip for all ladies and gents. If you are in uncomfortable circumstances, use your notes.”

She quickly navigated to the note section of her smartphone to pass a message to the reception staff about the scene. The note read, “The man behind me tried to get me to go into his vehicle.”

The receptionist quickly took action and ensured that the TikToker reaches home without any problem or harassment. The TikToker revealed that the man was continuously insisting on her going into his car. She said, “No”. But he countered, saying, “No, I will take you home. I drove here.”

Thankfully she was saved by the dental staff. Elena said, “Receptionist alerted security guy. Security escorted me to my place, then the dentist provided me a free lift to my house with a cab voucher. Security escorted me to the vehicle and made sure I was completely safe.”

The netizens were impressed by the cunning attitude of the lady and one user commented, “Great idea! Hope you are OK now.”