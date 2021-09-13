New Jersey Police Heroically Rushes To A Woman, Swept By Strong Current

A courageous police officer crawled his way to a woman despite the strong flood in New Jersey. The breathtaking scene showcasing his determination and courage compelled the netizens to shower good words for his bravery.

The residue floodwaters of Hurricane Ida are making conditions worst. However, the Good Samaritans are still taking a stand to help the people in need to cope with difficult times. Recently, a video of a cop putting his life in danger to help an elder lady went viral, and the netizens were stunned to witness the bravery of the man.

Recently, the Ewing Police Department dropped a clip on Facebook featuring a brave police officer, Justin Quinlan. The officer walked across a railing while appearing to stuck in and navigating through the flood with his torch. Suddenly the man noticed a woman yelling for help in distance and holding onto the guardrail. The officer started to crawl towards the lady. He tried to offer emotional support to the woman, saying, “Hold on dear, don’t move, okay.”

After a lot of struggle, the officer ultimately got hold of the woman and helped her cross the flood. He moved the lady to a safe place, suggesting her to straddle onto the railing. However, they had to wait in the diplomatic circumstance for over half an hour, till the Ewing Fire Department rescued them.

The netizens were stunned by the heroic act of man. The comment section of Facebook was loaded with praises and applauses from the netizens. Many revealed that the incident touched them. While many show their appreciation towards the brave cop. Both the officer and the department got immense recognition for helping the needy.

One random user exclaimed that it must be a horrifying moment and she cannot even image herself in the lady’s place. The video went viral and collected over 15,000 views and around 400 comments.