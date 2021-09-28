Woman Reveals Conflict With Boyfriend Due to Shampoo

Is it a marketing gimmick, or are shampoos gender-specific? What happens when a man uses a “long and strong” shampoo? Does he grow long hair like Rapunzel’s? Many times couples argue because women don’t like it when their partners use their hygiene products.

On the other hand, the majority of men don’t mind using feminine shampoo. All they want is a product that cleans their hair. A 2017 survey on men revealed that almost one-half of the respondents don’t shampoo their hair every day. One-third of them use shampoo multiple times a week while others use it either once a week or less,

Men also don’t use as many hygiene products as women do. According to research, the average female uses about 12 personal care products every day. They are specific about the brands they use, which sometimes becomes heavy on the pocket. This is why most women don’t like to share their hygiene products with their partners.

THE WOMAN ASKED HER BOYFRIEND TO BUY HER SHAMPOO

blue_jeans21 posted on Reddit that her boyfriend has been showering at her house because he shares a bathroom with his roommates and doesn’t like showering there. The couple has been arguing over using hygiene products lately. The post continued:

“He uses my olaplex to wash his hair, my body wash and uses my 60 dollar moisturizer. At first, I wasn’t going to split hairs over money, and it wasn’t that bad.”

Feminine hygiene products are indeed much expensive than those of men. It’s mainly because they have different compositions since men and women have non-identical skin and hair textures. The Redditor didn’t like it when her boyfriend kept using her expensive personal care products daily. She wrote:

“Now it’s constant, and I tried broaching the subject. He brushed me off. I went to the store and purchased some cheaper products that he could use if he found himself showering at my place if he wasn’t going to fix the issue. He thought I was crazy.”

Her boyfriend couldn’t understand why she was not allowing him to use her hygiene products. She asked him to contribute money in buying those products if he wanted to use them, but he rejected the idea saying that she’s at fault for buying the most expensive products when there are cheaper options available.

Personal hygiene products

SHE GOT MAD AT HER BOYFRIEND AFTER HE USED HER SHAMPOO

Another Redditor said that she uses a special shampoo with a unique chemical composition that suits her hair. She asked her boyfriend not to use that shampoo because it’s a rare one not available in every supermarket. Despite what she said, he used the shampoo, and the girl lost her cool. She wrote:

“I got mad both because this kind of shampoo is hard to find, and also for a question of principle because it felt like he didn’t listen to me when I explained that this was important for me, or he did listen to me, but he decided that even though it’s important for me, it’s not important for him.”

Other users assured her that her behavior was normal. Her boyfriend shouldn’t use the shampoo when she told him not to. She later updated the post, saying that her boyfriend didn’t know that the shampoo was important because she didn’t mention it. The couple agreed to communicate clearly in the future.

The person holding the shampoo bottle

Is shampoo the only feminine hygiene product that men love to use? No! Another Redditor posted that her boyfriend loves using all of her personal care products, including shampoo, deodorant, body cream, body wash, face cream, and conditioner. He got defensive when she confronted him about it.

HOW TO TELL YOUR PARTNER TO USE ANOTHER SHAMPOO?

It seems like men don’t like it when their partners ask them to buy their shampoo. They like the concept of sharing personal hygiene products while their female counterparts are totally against it. Is there an inoffensive way to communicate to your partner that you don’t want them to use your shampoo?

It’s natural to get angry when you see your partner using your $50 shampoo for colored when he can use a $10 anti-dandruff shampoo to clean his hair. Losing your cool will only make things worse, so it’s better to sit down with your partner and make him understand your concerns with love and care.

Woman holding man’s hand

Talking to them gently while presenting logical reasons will be enough to make them understand your point. You can then buy them a shampoo which best suits their hair. They will appreciate your involvement in buying shampoo for them. A pinch of gentleness is enough to save you from getting into an argument with your partner.

MALE VS. FEMALE SHAMPOO

Shampoo companies will tell you that they have different formulas for men and women. Since men and women have distinct scalps, they need different shampoos to keep their hair healthy. Men usually have an oily scalp, while women tend to have a dry scalp, so they need their shampoos to work differently.

Men’s shampoos usually claim to deep clean and leave hair non-greasy, while feminine shampoos are more fragrant and claim to give a luscious look to their hair. The shampoo companies also market their products by understanding how men and women think differently.

Woman holding shampoo bottle in the supermarket

Women’s shampoos come in different variants, such as anti-hair fall, anti-dandruff, color care, and hair growth, while men’s shampoos don’t have many variants. So, men and women should have separate shampoos. This will save them from having arguments and will keep their hair and scalp healthy.

What do you think about this topic? Should men and women share personal hygiene products? Or should they buy separate products for themselves? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment. We’d love to know what our readers think.