Julissa Bermudez launches new original lifestyle series

Julissa Bermudez is turning the spotlight on herself and launching the new original lifestyle series: It’s Me, Julissa. The actress, known for her roles in Hunters and All You’ve Got and for hosting the entertainment news show, Central Ave, is partnering with Kin and CLEO TV to air sixteen episodes detailing aspects of her life.





The Dominican American star, who also was the co-host of 106 & Park, and host of Jersey Shore: After Hours, will share with her fans her New York upbringing, her favorite Dominican dishes, and dating dramas. Bermudez will talk about the hard work she put into launching her new body care brand República Skin, and so much more.

©‘It’s Me, Julissa’ Julissa Bermudez’s new original lifestyle series ‘It’s Me, Julissa’





“This opportunity is very exciting for me because I‘ll be sharing more of my life in an unfiltered way. Most people just know me as Julissa, the TV host, and on this show, I’ll have the chance to bring them behind the scenes to get to know all of me,“ Julissa said.









It’s Me, Julissa launched on digital platforms in September and will air on CLEO TV in October. All sixteen episodes will also be available on Facebook Watch, YouTube, and Instagram.





Michael Wayne, CEO of Kin, said, “Our amazing partnership with CLEO TV and TV One continues to grow with the launch of It’s Me, Julissa featuring the talented Julissa Bermudez. This marks the first time that Kin has developed an original show specifically for CLEO TV. Whether on TV or social platforms, we think Julissa will have fans excited to tune in every week, no matter where they are watching.”





“CLEO TV really leans into amplifying new voices in the lifestyle and entertainment space, especially for women of color. It’s Me, Julissa perfectly aligns with our mission and also meets the needs of our audience who expect content that is relatable, informative, and entertaining,” said Michelle Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV.





Bermudez’s show marks the first original series that Kin has brought to CLEO TV. Recently Kin partnered with CLEO TV to bring digital hit series Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix to the network this Fall. In addition, Kin previously licensed digital franchises All Things Adrienne starring Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Heart of the Batter featuring recording artist and lifestyle personality Jordin Sparks to CLEO TV.

