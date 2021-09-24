Former TLC Star Reveals She Is Bringing Her Children Down A Wrong Path

Former Counting On star Joy Forsyth is showing fans that she’s taking her children, Gideon, 3, and Evelyn, 1, down a forbidden path. She doesn’t seem to mind doing things differently than she’s used to. Fans praise Joy for taking this decision for her family and for her children.

Joy Forsyth has taken her children with her to do something different. The former TLC star revealed her big plans in a new post on social media.

Recently, Joy has been sharing about her physical fitness. She participated in a triathlon, and she also began playing co-ed softball. She revealed it’s her first time being a part of an organized sport.

In her latest post, she shared a few photos and a video of herself and the kids working out. She wrote, “These kids love ‘working out’ with mama!” It looks like Joy has a couple of friends who work out with her as well. In the photos, Joy appears to be wearing shorts, but it’s hard to know for sure.

Counting On fans know about the Duggar family’s strict guidelines. They aren’t allowed to dance, they must court instead of date, and PDA isn’t allowed. Fans naturally want to know if the Duggars allow working out.

Technically, working out isn’t forbidden by the Duggar family. The Duggar family does not allow their children to wear athletic clothing. It is difficult to find clothes that they can exercise in. Joy wore a tanktop to compete in the triathlon. So, she’s not totally adhering to her parents’ modesty rules anymore.

Joy’s sister Jinger Vuolo has also been documenting her fitness journey via social media. The Duggar’s daughter is often seen working out at her Los Angeles home.

Jill Dillard recently revealed that she is trying to run, even if she’s slow or can’t make it far yet. Israel Dillard is running cross-country for his school as well.

Maybe the next generation will be able to exercise and get healthy. For now, Joy seems to be doing things differently than her parents chose to and doesn’t mind wearing tank tops to work out.