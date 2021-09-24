Woman gets stuck in her dress while home alone

Woman gets stuck in her dress while home alone
By Brandon Pitt
In
WE CAN all relate to the sheer panic that comes with trying to get a dress off that just won’t budge.

Most people will have a friend, partner or family member to help us get out of tight-fitting clothes. However, Mandy, a TikTok user, was not fortunate.

Mandy was left in a panic when she got stuck in her dress while home alone

Mandy was left in a panic when she got stuck in her dress while home aloneCredit: TikTok/@slurricanemandy
She sent a video to her boyfriend begging him to come help her which she later shared on TikTok

She sent a video to her boyfriend begging him to come help her which she later shared on TikTokCredit: TikTok/@slurricanemandy
The video ends with the woman being knocked into the bath tub by her own dog

The video ends with the woman being knocked into the bath tub by her own dogCredit: TikTok/@slurricanemandy

The woman shared a video of herself struggling to get out of her black body-con dress while home alone – and it all ends in disaster.

Mandy records herself trying to remove the dress after returning from a night out on TikTok.

Captioning the video, she writes: “Thinking bout that time I got stuck in a dress and had to send a video to my boyfriend to get him to come home from work to cut me out.”

“You need to see this,” she tells her boyfriend as she struggles to shift the dress past her shoulders, “I’m actually really stuck.”

Tugging at the dress threatens to take her bra with it, so she says, “I’ll try not to flash you so I’ll turn around.”

After a few more attempts, she breathlessly tells viewers, “I need help!”

Exhausted, she perches on the edge of the bath, and at that exact moment her dog jumps up to her aid, surprising Mandy who falls backwards into the bath.

Mandy admitted that it had taken her five years to summon up the courage to post the video writing, “It had no zipper and I saw stars/ my life flash before my eyes.”

But it seems it was worth the wait as the clip has since gone viral, amassing over 17 million views, and leaving her followers in hysterics with many relating to the struggle.

Commenting on the post, one wrote: “When she sat down because she was tired… I felt that.”

“I’m feeling claustrophobic just watching this,” added another, while a third wrote, “I feel bad for laughing lmao.”

