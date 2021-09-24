The Crime You Didn’t Know Chace Crawford Committed

Chace Crawford is best known for his role as lovable stoner Nate Archibald on “Gossip Girl.” And it looks like the actor may have a few common interests with his character. In June 2010, Crawford was arrested in Texas and charged with a misdemeanor for “having two ounces or less of marijuana,” People reported at the time. Crawford was reportedly a passenger in the car when it was discovered that there was an unlit joint. At the time of his arrest, Crawford was 24.

As TMZ reported in April 2011, Crawford “agreed to a pretrial diversion program,” which included community service and monthly meetings with a probation officer.

Per a September 2011 TMZ report, Crawford was cleared of the drug charges after serving 80 hours of community service at a church and a hospital. Crawford was cleared by a Texas judge and has enjoyed great success in Hollywood.