Woman Dumps Her Boyfriend After She Caught Him Mocking Her Cooking! Viral!!

An ungrateful boyfriend got what he deserves when his girlfriend found him read-handed, mocking at her cooking.

Recently, a clip went viral in TikTok community which left the netizens showering criticism on a boyfriend. TikToker with the username @chikitarosee shared a video she found on her boyfriend’s phone. The clip features her boyfriend mocking the oatmeal, bacon, and eggs recipe. She attempted to cook with utmost love. The man was spotted saying, “This looks like shit, while he was focusing the camera on the food.”

With the clip going viral and garnering millions of views and likes, the netizens showered their thoughts on the matter. The TikTokers suggested @chikitarosee leave the man behind.

A random user quoted that the real issue is not in the food or bad recipe, but it’s her boyfriend. They highlighted that the food looks fine as the bacon is not even burnt and the eggs are ok too. The man is simply ungrateful. An individual added, “Get a new man, boo.”

Though the boyfriend was getting a lot of hate from the netizens, some took his side too. There were few who agreed with the boyfriend’s opinion. While some were even confused and revealed that the man may be was unaware of what was on his plate. Moreover, in the video, the man said, “I don’t know what this is.” However, a netizen countered the fact and said even a toddler will be able to identify the food on the plate.

Another TikToker said that this type of behavior from him is simply unacceptable and she must immediately stop cooking for her partner. He quoted, “Girl, the day I see this would be the last day I ever cook for my partner. I don’t care if we are even married for 20 years! No more food for you, sir!