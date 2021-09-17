Danielle Busby Flaunts Her Hot Mom Bod In Snug Jeans

TLC supermom, Danielle Busby was turning heads on Instagram today when she showed off a sneak peek of her hot mom bod in a pair of snug distressed jeans. Continue reading to learn more about the post.

Danielle Busby Shows Off Her Fall Figure

Early Thursday evening, Danielle Busby announced that her clothing line, Grason Bee, would soon be releasing a fall clothing collection. Danielle modeled some of the latest items on the racks to celebrate the new designs. She sported a snug pair of Graeson Bee’s ‘Mom Jeans,’ and a slim-fit, white bodysuit that featured large, dramatic ruffled sleeves. These figure-flattering pants feature a mid-rise design with extra distressed styling at the knees. Danielle wears the pants cuffed once at the bottom, which allows her to show off her flat, double-strap sandals.

While not revealing, the white bodysuit is definitely on the more fitted side. It hugged Danielle’s petite frame and accented her curves beautifully. The flared, large-sleeved fiesta-style sleeves added drama and flair. The entire ensemble was casually attractive. It’s perfect for moms with busy lives who still want to be flirty and feminine.

Graeson Bee Boutique Will Soon Drop Fall Collection

Over the last few weeks, Danielle Busby has been teasing boutique followers with sneak peeks of what’s in Graeson Bee Boutique’s new fall line. In addition to the adorable ensemble she sported in today’s post, the company is also welcoming some stylish new denim selections with this collection. The fall collection will officially go on sale next week, according to TLC’s reality star. She also assured followers of the boutique page that they would be the “first to know” as soon as the items are live on the site.

Graeson Bee Turns Two Years Old

Back on August 9th, The Busby family’s entrepreneurial love child, the Graeson Bee Boutique, turned two years old. Their business has been wildly successful thanks to their huge fanbase. The business has over 114k followers on Instagram. The reactions to their items show that sales are booming despite the economic downturn.

Many of Danielle’s fans see her as an inspiration. Danielle Busby, despite having six children, manages to keep her cool and make good decisions. She started the company and now runs it. Her positive attitude and determination to make her children’s lives easier are what attracts her fans. We believe that Graeson Bee Boutique will be just the beginning of many successful ventures for the Busby family. Who knows, maybe next they will start a line of durable children’s furniture that can hold up to multiple children. We’ll all just have to wait and see.

Get the latest on Danielle and the rest of the Outdaughtered clan right here on Tv Shows Ace.