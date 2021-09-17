Unruly Couple Scuffles With Attendant, Kicked Off Flight!!

Recently, a piece of viral news grabbed the attention of the netizens. A couple was spotted arguing with a flight attendant when she urged them to wear a mask.

A couple was kicked off from a JetBlue flight when they refused to wear a mask, with the male passenger arguing and lunging at a fight.

A clip viral featuring the Fort Lauderdale Airport, Florida, stars a man pointing his fingers and shouting at the flight attendant after she ordered them to leave the plane as the couple violated the federal mask mandate.

The clip featured a heated-up scene with a man and his wife refusing to get off the San Diego-Bound JetBlue plane. Though the flight attendants were trying their best to calm the man, he was constantly shouting at one of the cabin crew.

As the situation was getting heated up, they ultimately stepped down the aisle to the exit, portraying as if they were kicked off from the plane without any valid reason. Conversing him, the crew members, the lady said, “Everyone I know is an attorney.”

However, on the other hand, the man was constantly raging on the attendants, compelling them to ignite a huge fight. However, the attendants kept calm and handled the matter smartly. They successfully escorted the unruly passengers and received a massive round of applause from the commuters.

The netizens were impressed by the behavior and smartness of the attendants, and they showered their love on them. The passengers were satisfied at the exit of the unruly couple.

The clip went viral on Reddit, and every user praised the attendant for her patience and calmness. Though we can clearly point out the flight crew requesting the couple to obey the covid-19 protocols, the ma claimed that the attendant informed him about this only once. JetBlue highlighted their call on his behavior and said, “…crew members will work to escalate the circumstances to the best of their ability to gain compliance.”

The airline stated the couple was removed for disobeying the safety guidelines. Moreover, they were banned from future flights with the company.