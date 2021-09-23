Woman claims KFC served her ‘cheeky bit of salmonella’ with ‘raw wing’

A Welsh woman sarcastically thanked KFC staff for giving her a “cheeky bit of salmonella” after she claimed they served her raw chicken.

Ellie Fry from Maesteg, Wales was disgusted by her September 20 trip to the Bridgend Branch on the Hernston Business Park.

The Central Recorder was told that she was about to eat a piece from a chicken wings when she took a piece off to expose the supposedly uncooked chicken underneath.

“I was disgusted when I saw it because I always eat from there and it was my first bad experience and it has put me off for life,” Tesco customer service assistant, 19, said that she was shocked to discover the uncooked chicken underneath.







“I didn’t eat any of the chicken because luckily I had a gut instinct to pull it apart before eating the chicken.”

Ellie took the chicken back to the branch where she was originally told “there was nothing wrong with it” and they said it was the marinate.

She was informed that the incident was unusual because chickens can be cooked for different times.







“The customer service was awful,” said Ellie.

“They first of all told me there was nothing wrong with it. I went back to branch to notify the manager. After waiting for 20 minutes, they refused to let me see him.

“They then sent me to the ‘trainee manager’ and he told me it was the marinate.







“I then said to him to look at the chicken and see it was raw, he said ‘it’s weird because there are timers on how the chickens are cooked’.

“He saw that it was raw and asked me what he wanted me to do. He didn’t really seem bothered by the situation and just gave me a refund. I felt that it was very poor customer service.”

Ellie was disappointed by the response from the branch and took to social media to warn others of her experience.







She claimed that another member of staff who saw the chicken told her she was “lucky” she had spotted it or she would have been “very ill”.

Ellie added: “They served me raw chicken and then didn’t seem bothered that I went back in to tell them that I was unhappy.

“I was lucky I didn’t eat it because one of the members of staff even said I would’ve been very ill if I had.







“No one has contacted me since, this is the reason why I went to social media to warn people because they didn’t seem bothered about the situation.”

KFC has been contacted for comment regarding the incident.