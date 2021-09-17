Woman burst out in tears after realising £217 haircut ‘makes her look like a Karen’

A woman was left in tears of laughter after discovering what her new haircut looked like in her car.

Standup comedian Carly went to a salon for a haircut and color dye and paid $300 (£217) after failing miserably to do it herself.

She realized she wasn’t getting what she expected when she got back to her car.

She said: “I just paid $300 to look like a f***ing Karen.

“I look like I’m on the PTA (parent-teacher association).

“I swear I don’t drive a f***ing minivan. I look like I have three sons who play f***ing T-ball.

“I look like I collect coupons. Oh God, I don’t collect coupons.”

The term “Karen” has become a widespread meme in recent years to reference a specific type of middle-class white woman who exhibits behaviors that stem from privilege.

She said she wanted to get “strawberry blonde” all over, but she ended up getting two different layers of color.

She also regretted going to the hair salon because she had to tip them 20%.

While her video was not well received by her viewers, some people felt that her hair color was better than black.

“The color is much better than you had,” one suggested. “If it’s the cut, go somewhere else and get it spruced up.”

A second jokingly said: “Lois Griffin. Sorry I just had to say that.”

“You look like a little lad who likes berries and creams,” a third added. “I’ll keep you in my thoughts and prayers.”

Others suggested that Carly should return to the salon and demand her money back.