Did Adept and xQc really break up? — Get All Hot Details On The Streamer

Whenever you attain any type of popularity, notoriety, or fame, throngs of people will become very, very interested in your love life. People are more interested in the romances of others than they are in their own relationships, for whatever reason.
Many people want to know if Adept or xQc actually broke up.
XQc has spoken out about his split with Adept.
xQc is a well-known streamer who has been struggling lately. He needs to find a place to live after his house was broken into, which has understandably become a huge point of stress for the gamer — stress that may have spilled over into his relationship with Adept (Sam, IRL). xQc (real name Felix Lengyel) revealed that they had been in a fight which ended with Sam peacing out.
“I don’t want to talk about it that much. I and Sammy got into a little bit of a fight. It is what it is,” xQc spoke during a live stream. Fans were left wondering what was happening between the couple. The gamer did not provide any context or additional information.
The gamer didn’t take long to respond.
xQc hopped on Twitter and candidly spoke about his breakup with Adept, stating, “I always tell you guys how I feel and what’s happening; it’s important to get stuff off my chest so I can focus. I and Sammy are apart. Please make an effort not to speculate and prod for answers. Most importantly, do not harass @adeptthebest; she will always have my respect.”
If you’ve ever witnessed how quickly folks can get petty or downright vindictive on the internet, then you can appreciate xQc urging his followers not to bother Adept in the aftermath of them calling it quits.
Are Adept and xQc now back together after their apparent breakup?
After one of the xQc live streamers spotted Adept, some fans noticed the two streamers hanging out. The two streamers appear to be spending time together again, even though neither has confirmed nor denied their relationship.
It’s understandable since relationships tend to die hard. The possibility that the two were going through a lot is possible, given that Adept and xQc had their home broken into and are now subject to constant scrutiny.
So maybe it’s better that they just keep the ins and outs of their romance off-camera instead of letting their followers in on all of the tidbits of their private lives.
Let us know what you think. Are you surprised to learn that Adept and xQc are having problems with their relationships? Or did you just want to see the two of them play some Overwatch?