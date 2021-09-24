WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Honors Gigi & Kobe Bryant With Custom Jersey

This tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant is a slam dunk.

Before hitting the court for the WNBA playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 23, New York Liberty basketball star Sabrina Ionescu donned a custom jersey that honored the memories of her late mentor, Kobe and his daughter, Gianna. The shirt featured a split of Kobe and Gianna’s Lakers and Mamba Academy jerseys, showcasing their numbers #24 and #2 respectively.



Afterwards, Vanessa Bryant shared the sweet gesture to her Instagram Story with a row of heart emojis.

Sabrina was a lifelong Kobe fan and often spoke of how she looked up the coach as a role model.

“Gigi had so much of her dad’s skill set,” Sabrina said that shortly after the tragic plane crash in February 2020, Sabrina lost her husband. “You could tell the amount of hours they spent in the gym, practicing her moves. She smiled all the time, but when it was game time, she was ready to kill.”