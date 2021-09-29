WME Sports Signs UCLA Basketball Star Johnny Juzang

Following the watershed summer decision from the National Collegiate Athletic Association allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals, WME Sports has landed one of the top student players in the nation as a client.

WME Sports will represent Johnny Juzang (basketball player for the UCLA Bruins in the Pac-12 Conference), and handle his name, image, and likeness. Juzang, a Vietnamese-American of Vietnamese descent, started his college career with one season playing for the Kentucky Wildcats. He then transferred to UCLA.

Students can now capitalize on their own images, which opens up huge earning potential for them and new revenue streams to Hollywood agencies. WME Sports has clients such as Olivia Dunne, a gymnast and social media star, and Shedeur Sanders, a Jackson State football player (son Deion Sanders).

As a sophomore with the Bruins in 2021, Juzang was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team and the most outstanding player of the tournament’s east region. He was also the tournament’s leading scorer. ESPN has projected UCLA as the #3 team in the country for the preseason.

Juzang has been signed by the agency to represent Legends, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand. He is the only college student to endorse the company that makes performance apparel. WME Sports has also developed a UCLA x Johnny Juzang license program with a select group of UCLA licensing partners.

Juzang averaged 16.0 rebounds and 4.1 points per game during the UCLA 2020-2021 season. His contributions helped the Bruins reach the NCAA Final Four, their first appearance since 2008. Juzang had a 22.8 point average on a 50.9% shot average during the NCAA tournament. His total of 137 points was the second-highest NCAA tournament score in UCLA history.

Juzang was a three-year varsity athlete at Harvard-Westlake High School, Studio City, CA. He was named Mission League MVP in 2019 and was awarded first-team All CIF Southern Section Division I honours.