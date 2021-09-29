Khloe Kardashian’s Long Nails Often Gets Noticed

Khloe Kardashian is known for her long nails. Now, she’s got people asking how she changes True’s diaper. Evidently, she does manage.

Khloe Kardashian’s called out for long nails

Khloe Kardashian was on The Late Late Show this past week where James Cordon asked her many fun and personal question. At that time, he noticed just how long her nails are. Of course, any true Khloe Kardashian fan knows that it’s a sensitive topic for her because she gets mommy shamed a lot for them.

“Oh my god — look at these nails,” James said. “Are they always that sharp?” They can look sharp because she has them pointed. “Everyone is so fascinated by the length of my nails,” Khloe Kardashian reveals.

The question of changing diapers came up as usual. Nobody believes Khloe Kardashian has the ability to change a diaper regardless of how long her nails are. She quickly discredits this notion. Khloe explains that she needs to take care of herself in order to be able to do the same for her child. Her logic is absolutely right! It’s strange that she is ridiculed for her long nails.

This isn’t the first time

As noted above, this is not the first time Khloe Kardashian has dealt with this. In the past, she’s been heavily scrutinized about the lengths of her nails. True was an infant when this happened.

“It’s annoying when people talk about my nails. Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. happy Monday to you,” Khloe initially spoke about the situation.

It does seem like the whole thing has cooled down quite a bit but Khloe Kardashian’s frustration totally makes sense. If she couldn’t properly care for her baby then she probably wouldn’t still have the nails. But, if she is happy with them and she isn’t hurting her baby, then there’s no reason for her to get rid of them.