WizDaWizard is who?

WIZDAWIZARD is a rapper and performer who is associated with Kodak Black.

WizDaWizard’s biggest hits include: What’s Da Jwett, Don Dadas and Yurda Twins.

Instagram

Florida rapper WizDAWizard

Who is WizDaWizard?

Born June 24, 1997, WizDaWizard is a rapper out of Broward County, Florida.

He is widely recognized for being part of Kodak Black‘s rap group, Sniper Gang.

WizDaWizard, Sykobob and Wam SpinThaBin all appeared on Kodak’s single Righteous Reapers.

The music video shows the Floridian rappers performing non-fiction verses at a church with heavy red lighting.

They can also be seen in a mysterious location delivering their tough-hitting topic matter.

WizDaWizard boasts over 23,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 160k on Instagram.

The rapper gained traction with his singles Chief Keef Flow and Don Dada’s.

Did WizDAWizard die?

Rumours began to circulate on September 17th, 2021 that the rapper had died.

Police have yet to confirm King Cid’s death, although YouTuber King Cid is leading tributes.

WizDAWizard posted images from his timeline and was active on Instagram just hours prior to his alleged death.

“If u thuggin young n**** keep yo dracs up,”The artist added a picture of him topless next to an Audi.

He also posted a photograph of himself as a child with a family member with the caption: “Ion think Dey a Eva under stand us.”

The picture was posted just 14 hours before rumors of his death circulated.

What is WizDAWizard’s net worth?

Not much is known about WizDaWizard’s finances.

He is said to be close to rapper Kodak.

Kodak black was sentenced to 48 month imprisonment in June 2020 for federal weapons charges. In 2019, he confessed that he had purchased several firearms from background check forms.

The rapper was supposed to remain in jail until November 2022.

However, former President Donald Trump handed out presidential pardons to several celebrities after leaving the White House, including Kodak.