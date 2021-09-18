SpotemGottem shooting updates – Rapper remains in hospital after he was ‘shot five times leaving the studio’

WHY DID POLICE ARREST SPOTEMGOTTEM?

Central Recorder was informed by the Dallas Police Department that they believe the rapper may have information on Reginald Agnew Jr.’s murder and would like to speak with him.

Agnew Jr was shot to death at a party at a local bar in 2020.

They believe that SpotemGottem, best known for his track Beatbox, spoke about the homicide in a recent song.

The track, “Again,” which was uploaded onto his Triller profile, heard the rapper say, “f**k the law and all you b***hes, they don’t even know who did it.”