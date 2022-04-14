With Flip Or Flop Having Ended, Christina Hall Just Got Another HGTV Spinoff

HGTV fans who loved watching Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa bicker over building plans and design options while renovating homes on Flip or Flop found themselves surprised when the former couple announced that March 17 would see the last episode of their hit series. The show, which began while they were still married and lasted well past Hall and El Moussa’s 2016 split , made stars of the two and launched them both into their own separate series as they continued the flagship show. Now, less than a month after the somewhat tense end of Flip or Flop , Hall has already lined up another HGTV spinoff.

What Is Christina Hall’s New HGTV Spinoff?

If you’re one of the millions of viewers who watched the series finale of Flip or Flop, you actually got a tiny tease about what was coming up next for Christina Hall (who changed her name from Haack after, reportedly, marrying Joshua Hall sometime in recent months). In the last episode, Hall opened up to Tarek El Moussa about no longer wanting to work on Flip or Flop , and having made the decision “on the last trip to Tennessee.” Now we know that Hall’s new spinoff, Christina in the Country, will take place in that southern state.

Christina in the Country will show Hall as she takes her home design business further than it’s ever been before, and works with clients across the country as she “puts down roots” at the second home she shares with her three children, which is a farm in Tennessee. According to the information released by HGTV about her new six episode series, it does sound like fans will also get a look at the life she’ll be sharing with her (possible) new husband, whom Hall began dating in July of 2021 and became engaged to in September of that year.

As you can likely imagine, Hall is very happy about her new show, and she noted:

I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up. I love that I get the best of both worlds — the coast and the country. It’s an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home.

Of course, fans will know that this isn’t the first solo Flip or Flop spinoff for Hall. The title for Christina in the Country is a play on the title for her original spinoff, Christina on the Coast, which has been going strong on the network since 2019. That show follows Hall as she creates beautiful new living spaces for clients along California’s coast, and also featured a bit of her life with her second husband, Ant Anstead, whom Hall divorced in 2020 after less than two years of marriage. Along with her new show being given the go-ahead, Christina on the Coast will also have additional episodes coming along in the future.